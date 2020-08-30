Sections
Home / India News / BJP killing democracy using money power, investigative agencies: Ajay Maken

BJP killing democracy using money power, investigative agencies: Ajay Maken

During his first visit to Rajasthan after he was appointed the party’s Rajasthan in-charge, Maken addressed party workers in Alwar district’s Shahjahapur and alleged that the BJP “killed democracy” in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa and Manipur.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 19:12 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

Congress leader Ajay Maken speaks at a press conference in Jaipur. (ANI)

The Congress’ Rajasthan in-charge and national general secretary Ajay Maken hit out at the BJP on Sunday, accusing it of “killing democracy” using “money power and misusing investigative agencies”.

During his first visit to Rajasthan after he was appointed the party’s Rajasthan in-charge, Maken addressed party workers in Alwar district’s Shahjahapur and alleged that the BJP “killed democracy” in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa and Manipur.

But when they tried doing so in Rajasthan, they faced defeat, he said.

“Across the country, they (BJP) killed democracy by using money power and misusing the CBI and ED. The braves of Rajasthan... at least 102 MLAs have proved that no matter how much money is offered or pressure is mounted, we will not bend. We will protect the democracy, the way Congress fought with British and got freedom,” Maken said.



The senior Congress leader, however, warned that “there would be more such attack on democracy” in the days to come. “We have to be prepared for them and by no chance should allow democracy to be defeated in Rajasthan,” he said.

Maken is also the member of a three-member central panel set up by the Congress to address issues of disgruntled MLAs including Sachin Pilot. The panel would help evolve a mechanism to ensure better coordination between the government and the party in Rajasthan as well as among all factions.

During his visit to Rajasthan, Maken would hear out senior leaders, office bearers of the party’s state unit, former and present legislators and ex-MPs. The aim of the visit is to strengthen and reorganise the party at block and district levels.

On Monday, Maken is scheduled to meet leaders and workers of Jaipur division at state party office. Such meetings will continue for the next two days in Ajmer and Kota, in which about 50-60 leaders of every district would attend, Congress leaders said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India, Russia announced as joint winners at Chess Olympiad
Aug 30, 2020 19:55 IST
28-year-old ends life in Mohali, wife booked
Aug 30, 2020 19:54 IST
36-year-old dad joins college, Redditors are rooting for him
Aug 30, 2020 19:53 IST
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to go in isolation after 2 staff members test Covid-19 positive
Aug 30, 2020 19:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.