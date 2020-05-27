Sections
Home / India News / BJP launches 2021 assembly poll campaign in Bengal, calls it ‘Aar Noi Mamata’

The Mamata Banerjee government is facing a three-fold challenge – combating the outbreak of Covid-19, dealing with the huge influx of migrant workers returning to the state and restoring normal life and infrastructure in the cyclone-hit areas.

Updated: May 27, 2020 17:02 IST

By Snigdhendu Bhattacharya, Hindustan Times Kolkata

The party on Wednesday released a 57-second video clip calling for the removal of the TMC regime and launched a Twitter hashtag named #AarNoiMamata. (TWITTER.)

Coinciding with the Mamata Banerjee government in Bengal completing nine years in power, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the principal opposition party in the state, launched a campaign on Wednesday, called ‘Aar Noi Mamata’, urging people to topple the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the state in the 2021 Assembly elections.

The high-voltage campaign, which literally means ‘no more Mamata’ was launched at a time when large parts of south Bengal is yet to return to normalcy following the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan. The Mamata Banerjee government is facing a three-fold challenge – combating the outbreak of Covid-19, dealing with the huge influx of migrant workers returning to the state and restoring normal life and infrastructure in the cyclone-hit areas.

The party on Wednesday released a 57-second video clip calling for the removal of the TMC regime and launched a Twitter hashtag named #AarNoiMamata.

BJP’s national general secretary and Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya posted on Twitter on Wednesday, using the hashtag #AarNoiMamata, that the Mamata Banerjee government was not worthy of any congratulations for completing nine years in power.



“Nine years of old wine in new bottle, nine years of communist continuity sold as change, nine years of oppressive rule after promising liberation, nine years of breaking people’s trust and mandate. This is the Mamata government for you. Bengal cries for change,” Vijayvargiya tweeted.

The party’s national executive member Mukul Roy tweeted, “Mamata has failed her own people of West Bengal. Not to forget she is also the home minister and the health minister. Six days over and metro city Kolkata is on the streets protesting for basics.”

Union minister Debasree Chowdhury too accused the government of “failing on all fronts”, and the party’s state women’s wing chief and Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee wrote, “9 years of Mamata misrule added to 34 years of CPM misrule. Come 2021, we need BJP’s govt in West Bengal to fulfill the aspirations of common people.”

BJP state unit’s IT cell in-charge Ujjwal Pareek wrote on Twitter, “Mamata report card: Cyclone Amphan – fail, Covid-19 – fail, migrant labourers – fail, ration for poor – fail, women’s security – fail, infiltration – fail… the list is long … #AarNoiMamata.”

BJP is likely to release a “charge-sheet” against the Mamata Banerjee administration on Wednesday evening.

Trinamool Congress said the BJP was “stooping too low.”

“This is unbelievable how they are indulging in political campaigns at the hour of the state’s great crisis. It’s time to rebuild the state. Bengal has never faced such a natural calamity. Everyone should fight such disasters by being united. There is a lot of time left to launch political campaigns,” said TMC secretary-general and state education minister Partha Chatterjee.

Congress’ Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is an MP from Berhampore in Bengal, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) have also accused the Mamata Banerjee government of lacking in preparedness to tackle Covid-19 and Cyclone Amphan.

