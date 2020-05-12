Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / BJP lawmaker blames Tablighis for the spread of Covid-19 in Karnataka

BJP lawmaker blames Tablighis for the spread of Covid-19 in Karnataka

Ravikumar said that those assaulting ASHA workers and other Covid-19 warriors should be given the strictest punishment.

Updated: May 12, 2020 07:16 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa holds meeting with Opposition parties over coronavirus situation at Chief Minister's Office in Bengaluru on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Karnataka BJP general secretary N Ravikumar, who is also a member of the state’s legislative council (or Upper House), hit out at ‘Tablighis and Ajmeris’ for spreading coronavirus in the state by entering like “thieves”.

Criticising what he called as the “mentality” of those who infect and kill themselves apart from others in the society - “if it is not a conspiracy, what is it then?”

Ravikumar made these remarks while addressing the media. He said that the nearly 1,900 Tablighis and 500 people who had attended the Urs at a dargah in Rajasthan’s Ajmer were behind the second wave of the virus as they had entered the cities “like thieves”.

Questioning why so-called intellectuals and community leaders were not chiding the actions of Tablighis and Ajmeris, Ravikumar said that those assaulting ASHA workers and other Covid-19 warriors should be given the strictest punishment.



Responding to a question on both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s statements that the spread of virus should not be identified with any particular community, the BJP MLC responded saying that the stand of the party and government need not be the same.

Fourteen new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Karnataka on Monday, even as data revealed that 76 per cent of the total 862 Covid-19 infections in the state are asymptomatic.

“As of 5:00 PM on May 11, cumulatively 862 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 31 deaths and 426 discharges,” the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 404 active cases, 395 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while nine are in ICU.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi, CMs not in favour of lifting lockdown entirely
May 12, 2020 01:42 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 12, 2020 05:03 IST
Govt plans random testing for community surveillance
May 12, 2020 02:10 IST
India’s jobless rate drops as govt lifts curbs
May 12, 2020 05:19 IST

latest news

BJP lawmaker blames Tablighis for the spread of Covid-19 in Karnataka
May 12, 2020 07:16 IST
Odisha woman cop praised by superstar Chiranjeevi for going beyond the call of duty
May 12, 2020 07:16 IST
Will not pay China for nearly eight million ‘substandard’ masks: Canadian PM Trudeau
May 12, 2020 07:16 IST
Horoscope today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on May 12
May 12, 2020 07:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.