BJP leader blames provocations by NC, PDP for attack that killed 3 leaders

Former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta blamed the killing of three BJP leaders in Kulgam district late on Thursday evening to the provocations by the leaders of National Conference (NC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“We have lost three of our very dedicated leaders-- Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh and Umer Ramzan Hajam in a dastardly terror attack. I feel the provocations by the leaders of NC and PDP, who are trying to reactivate themselves, are behind such incidents. However, we are not going to tolerate this and the killers will be paid back in the same coin.”

“On Thursday a statement came from one of Imran Khan’s federal ministers, Fawad Choudhary, who claimed how Pakistan successfully carried out Pulwama attack on February 14 last year that killed 40 CRPF personnel. So, once again Pakistan’s role with its proxies in the Kashmir valley is established beyond doubt”, he added.

Gupta said that the killing of three very dedicated leaders was a big loss to BJP and the nation.

“There is an attempt to scuttle the voice of those who hold aloft tricolour in Kashmir Valley but it won’t deter us and the wave of nationalism won’t stop. The matter is being investigated. I stand by their families and assure them that the killers will be paid back in the same coin,” he said.

Thursday evening’s attack is seen as part of targeted attacks on mainstream politicians in Jammu and Kashmir over the last few weeks and months. Suspected terrorists have already killed BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari, his brother and their father and Congress sarpanch Ajay Pandita. Other politicians have been warned as well.

In July, the BJP youth wing’s president in Baramulla, Marouf Bhat, quit politics after he found himself on the radar of terrorists. Bhat had then told HT that he was ready to sacrifice his life, not his children.

“I have been twice attacked in the past but nothing has been done so far,” he said. “They (militants) are not only targeting us but our families also. We have not been given any security and accommodation in a secured place. Now, our families are at risk,” he said after quitting in July.

Bhat refused to comment on the latest round of killings on Thursday. “I have resigned from the BJP and I am living a normal life,” he said.

A social activist from Handwara, Mubeena Bano, who quit in July, was the third BJP leader from north Kashmir to resign from the party in the month.