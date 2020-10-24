Sections
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for Covid-19

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 15:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis (File photo)

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) and has gone into isolation. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader is under medication and treatment as per the advice of the doctors, he informed on Twitter.

Fadnavis is in-charge of BJP’s poll campaign for assembly election in Bihar. The assembly polls in Bihar will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

“God wants me to stop for a while and take a break,” Fadnavis said. “I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break ! I have tested Covid-19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors,” he wrote.

The BJP leader requested those who have made contact with him recently to get tested for the virus as well.

“Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get covid19 tests done. Take care, everyone !,” he said.

