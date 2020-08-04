Sections
Home / India News / BJP leader fired at in Kulgam as curbs announced in Valley

BJP leader fired at in Kulgam as curbs announced in Valley

Authorities in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir imposed restrictions but removed curfew in Srinagar even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced celebrations...

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 23:49 IST

By Mir Ehsan and Ravi Krishnan Khajuria,

Authorities in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir imposed restrictions but removed curfew in Srinagar even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced celebrations marking the first anniversary of the nullification of Article 370, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state.

In Srinagar, the government said there were apprehensions of protests and “subversive activities” on Wednesday. Groups of policemen and paramilitary personnel patrolled the main roads and made people stay indoors. Only government employees with valid curfew passes were only allowed on the roads.

Later, the government removed the curfew but said restrictions on assembly and movement of people will continue. At many places, roads were blocked with barbed wires. “We aren’t been allowed to come on the main road. The policemen are imposing the strict curfew without any relaxation,’’ said Ali Mohammad who lives at Abi Guzar.

Muzzuffar Shah, nephew of former chief minister Farooq Abdullah said the road leading to their house was blocked and alleged that the restrictions were aimed at thwarting a meeting of mainstream political leaders called by Abdullah on Wednesday. Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone, who was released last week, also made a veiled attack on the Centre.



In Jammu, BJP unit president Ravinder Raina announced celebrations to mark the event. He requested all party leaders to avoid gatherings and asked all workers to hoist the Tricolour on their roofs. He also appealed to the common people to light earthen lamps. The Congress said it will urge people to discuss the impact of the effective abrogation of Article 370.

Meanwhile, police said terrorists shot at BJP sarpanch Arif Ahmad in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said: “He was shifted to emergency hospital Qazigund. He had firearm injury in neck and condition is critical.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

2 missing after boat with 13 fishermen capsizes near Gorai
Aug 04, 2020 23:59 IST
Covid-19 effect on students a catastrophe, may hurt decades of progress: UN
Aug 04, 2020 23:57 IST
Govt hospitals must test to prevent cytokine storm in Covid-19 patients, says review panel member
Aug 04, 2020 23:56 IST
2 die in house collapse, waterlogging witnessed at 20 spots in Mumbai
Aug 04, 2020 23:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.