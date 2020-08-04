BJP leader fired at in Kulgam as curbs announced in Valley

Authorities in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir imposed restrictions but removed curfew in Srinagar even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced celebrations marking the first anniversary of the nullification of Article 370, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state.

In Srinagar, the government said there were apprehensions of protests and “subversive activities” on Wednesday. Groups of policemen and paramilitary personnel patrolled the main roads and made people stay indoors. Only government employees with valid curfew passes were only allowed on the roads.

Later, the government removed the curfew but said restrictions on assembly and movement of people will continue. At many places, roads were blocked with barbed wires. “We aren’t been allowed to come on the main road. The policemen are imposing the strict curfew without any relaxation,’’ said Ali Mohammad who lives at Abi Guzar.

Muzzuffar Shah, nephew of former chief minister Farooq Abdullah said the road leading to their house was blocked and alleged that the restrictions were aimed at thwarting a meeting of mainstream political leaders called by Abdullah on Wednesday. Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone, who was released last week, also made a veiled attack on the Centre.

In Jammu, BJP unit president Ravinder Raina announced celebrations to mark the event. He requested all party leaders to avoid gatherings and asked all workers to hoist the Tricolour on their roofs. He also appealed to the common people to light earthen lamps. The Congress said it will urge people to discuss the impact of the effective abrogation of Article 370.

Meanwhile, police said terrorists shot at BJP sarpanch Arif Ahmad in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said: “He was shifted to emergency hospital Qazigund. He had firearm injury in neck and condition is critical.”