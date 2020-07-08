Young BJP leader, his father and brother shot dead in Kashmir’s Bandipora

Sections
Updated: Jul 08, 2020 22:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sheikh Waseem Bari was killed by suspected terrorsts in Kashmir’s Bandipora district (Sourced)

Sheikh Waseem Bari, a local BJP leader and two members of his family were shot dead by suspected terrorists in Kashmir’s Bandipora district late on Wednesday evening. Sheikh Waseem Bari was a former president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bandipora district, 60 km north of Srinagar.

Sheikh Waseem Bari’s father Basheer Ahmad and brother Umar were also killed in the attack that took place at his shop in Bandipore, said police.

Eight Personal Security Officers assigned to the BJP leader have been arrested.

News agency PTI quoted Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Sing saying that terrorists opened fire at the young politician outside his shop near Bandipora police station. The attack took place at about 9 pm.



The three were taken to Bandipora district hospital but did not survive.

Senior police officials of the district have reached the spot, a police official said, adding further details are awaited.

