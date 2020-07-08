Sections
Home / India News / BJP leader, his father and brother shot dead in Kashmir, cops arrest his security guards

BJP leader, his father and brother shot dead in Kashmir, cops arrest his security guards

Sheikh Wazeem Bari, a local BJP leader and two members of his family were killed by terrorists in Kashmir’s Bandipora

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 22:12 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Three people including a BJP leader has been killed in a fresh terror attack in Kashmir’s Bandipora. (File/Representative picture)

Sheikh Waseem Bari, a local BJP leader and two members of his family were shot dead by suspected terrorists in Kashmir’s Bandipora district late on Wednesday evening. Sheikh Waseem Bari was a former president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bandipora district, 60 km north of Srinagar.

Sheikh Waseem Bari’s father Basheer Ahmad and brother Umar were also killed in the attack that took place at his shop in Bandipore, said police.

Eight Personal Security Officers assigned to the BJP leader have been arrested.

The development comes a day after NIA arrested a local youth for providing logistical support to Jaish-e-Mohammed (Jem) terrorists who carried out Pulwama terror attack in February 2019 by ramming an explosive laden car into a CRPF convoy killing 40 troopers.



Bilal Ahmed Kuchey, a resident of Kakpora of Pulwama district, was the seventh person to be arrested in connection with the case. He is supposed to have given shelter to the JeM terrorists and provided them with high end phones for communication with their handlers in Pakistan and also among themselves while planning the execution of the attack.

One of the mobile phones he arranged was used by Pulwama bomber Adil Ahmed Dar for recording his last video, said NIA.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Win the dog gives serious side eye to his human for not sharing his food
Jul 08, 2020 22:13 IST
British high commissioner presents credentials to President, gives us a sneak peek as he preps
Jul 08, 2020 22:12 IST
Now Jagraon ADC among 53 new Covid-19 cases; one more death in Ludhiana
Jul 08, 2020 22:10 IST
Chandigarh Housing Board to recover ₹7.5 crore from 15 housing societies
Jul 08, 2020 22:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.