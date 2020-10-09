BJP leader Satish Poonia slams Rajasthan police after priest’s death

The BJP leader further condemned the incident, terming it “inhuman” and “horrifying.” (PTI)

The Rajasthan Police now seems to be following the slogan “Apradhi Mast, Janta Trast” (criminals having fun, public in distress) under Congress rule, said State BJP President Satish Poonia on Friday over the incident of a temple priest being set on fire in the Karauli district.

“This case of a temple priest being burnt alive proves that law and order machinery in the State has collapsed and criminals have no fear of the law. Rajasthan Police’s slogan seems to have now changed to ‘Apradhi Mast, Janta Trast’ under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot,” Poonia told reporters here.

The BJP leader further condemned the incident, terming it “inhuman” and “horrifying.”

Meanwhile, police have arrested the main accused in connection with the incident, in which a temple priest succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night after he was allegedly burnt alive by few people over a row on land at Bukna village in Sapotra, Karauli district.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Karauli, Mridul Kachhwa said that the prime accused has been arrested and the remaining suspects will also be nabbed soon.

“Priest Babulal gave a statement to police in the hospital that few influential people including accused Kailash Meena and his sons tried to encroach his land and during a dispute accused set the fence on fire in which priest got severely burnt. Six of our teams are working currently and the remaining accused too will be nabbed soon,” Kacchwa said.

Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner, Law and Order, said that the victim’s family had put forth some demands which will be conveyed to the administration.

“Relatives of the victim demanded ex-gratia, we will send the proposal to the government. Secondly, they also want action against local police, alleging negligence. We have assured probe and action against the cops in 24 hours if they are found guilty,” Additional Commissioner Rahul said.

The official said that a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) level officer from another circle will carry out the investigation.

Furthermore, the late priest Babulal’s relatives have demanded the arrest of the accused’s entire family, along with action against the local officers.

“Only one accused has been arrested for burning the priest. We demand the accused’s entire family involved in this case should be arrested and police officials should be suspended for inaction. There is anger in the entire Brahmin community,” Ramakant Sharma, a relative of the late priest said.

Earlier, the State’s former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has condemned the incident and urged the Congress government to “wake up from its slumber and ensure strict punishment to the culprits.”