BJP leader Uma Bharti tests positive for coronavirus

BJP leader Uma Bharti has tested positive for coronavirus. She tweeted about her diagnosis in a late night post on Saturday and urged all those who had come in contact with her to get tested for the virus.

The leader said she got tested because she was down with a mild fever for three days and was positive for the virus in spite of following all Covid-19 norms including social distancing over her recent trip to the Himalayas.

“I am currently quarantined at Vande Mataram Kunj that lies between Haridwar and Rishikesh. I will get another Covid-19 test done after four days and if the situation remains the same, will consult doctors,” Uma Bharti tweeted.

Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus tally crossed the 5.9 million-mark on Saturday after a spike of 85,362 cases in 24 hours. As many as 93,379 people have died due to the virus in the country.