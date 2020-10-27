BJP leaders conduct coronavirus awareness campaign at major Delhi roads

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi

In picture - Delhi BJP party president Adesh Gupta in a press conference. The seven-day campaign was launched by the Delhi BJP on Saturday to make people aware of the need to follow precautions like wearing face cover and maintain social distancing. (PTI Photo. Representational Image.)

Delhi BJP leaders, including party president Adesh Gupta, on Tuesday participated in a coronavirus awareness campaign at prominent road intersections in the city and appealed to people to follow safety measures. Gupta along with other party leaders participated in the campaign at ITO crossing in the morning and were seen carrying posters with the message “Jab Tak Dawai Nahi, Tab Tak Dhilai Nahi” (No laxity until there is a cure).

“Coronavirus crisis is not yet over, so even a slight carelessness can cause infection and people need to follow social distancing and other safety measures,” Gupta said.

Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva, who participated in the campaign near V3S Mall in Nirman Vihar, said awareness is the major weapon to fight Covid-19 till a vaccine is available to check its spread.

Several other party leaders including general secretary Kuljeet Chahal at Connaught Place, vice president Rajan Tiwari and spokesperson Aditya Jha at Paharganj Chowk, and vice president Ashok Goel at Shastri Nagar Red Light, created awareness about the need to take safety precautions.

The seven-day campaign was launched by the Delhi BJP on Saturday to make people aware of the need to follow precautions like wearing face cover and maintain social distancing.