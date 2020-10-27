Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / BJP misusing power for UP assembly bypolls, says Akhilesh Yadav

BJP misusing power for UP assembly bypolls, says Akhilesh Yadav

Bye-elections will be held in seven assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh on November 3.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 10:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, HindustanTimes Lucknow

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP was intimidation of voters ahead of the assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was misusing power in the seven assembly constituencies where bye-elections will be held on November 3.

“Fearing its defeat, the BJP is engaged in the misuse of power and intimidation of voters. Pressure is being built on gram pradhans. Police are being misused to threaten people. The Election Commission should take cognizance of all this and intervene,” said Akhilesh in a statement.

He also said: “gram pradhans,The SP is contesting six seats and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) the Bulandshahar seat. The BJP is set for a defeat and SP-RLD are headed for big victories. The tactics to mislead the people won’t work. The people’s verdict in the bypolls would indicate the possible results in the 2022 UP assembly polls,” he said.

The SP candidates were getting strong support of the people because of their clean image, Akhilesh Yadav said.

The SP’s Syed Javed Abdi is contesting Naugawan Sadat. The other party candidates are: Maharaj Singh Dhangar (Tundla), Indrajeet Kori (Ghatampur), Lucky Yadav (Malhani), Brahmashankar Tiwari (Deoria) and Suresh Kumar Pal (Bangarmau).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Neither it says good, nor it does,’ Sonia Gandhi slams Bihar govt
Oct 27, 2020 09:56 IST
At least 7 killed, dozens injured in blast at religious school in Pakistan: Officials
Oct 27, 2020 10:38 IST
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
Oct 27, 2020 07:40 IST
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
Oct 27, 2020 09:13 IST

latest news

Aguero ruled out for two to four weeks, says Manchester City boss Guardiola
Oct 27, 2020 10:42 IST
Maharashtra: MMR’s contribution in Covid-19 daily case count reduces by half
Oct 27, 2020 10:38 IST
Air pollution, green space may influence BMI during initial years of life
Oct 27, 2020 10:39 IST
BJP misusing power for UP assembly bypolls, says Akhilesh Yadav
Oct 27, 2020 10:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.