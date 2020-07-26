Sections
Home / India News / BJP MLA promises house to boy whose egg cart was overturned by civic body workers

BJP MLA promises house to boy whose egg cart was overturned by civic body workers

The incident occurred on July 22 when Municipal Corporation workers came to seize the egg cart and warned of issuing a Rs 100 challan to 13-year-old child, Paras, for putting his cart on the road. The cart was allegedly overturned by the Municipal Corporation workers.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 06:46 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Indore

BJP MLA from Indore Ramesh Mendola (Arun Mondhe/ HT photo)

Ramesh Mendola, a BJP MLA from Indore-2 constituency has assured to provide a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to the child, whose egg handcart was allegedly overturned by Municipal Corporation workers here.

The incident occurred on July 22 when Municipal Corporation workers came to seize the egg cart and warned of issuing a Rs 100 challan to 13-year-old child, Paras, for putting his cart on the road. The cart was allegedly overturned by the Municipal Corporation workers.

During the incident, four cartons of eggs broke which was worth Rs 7,000 to 8,000. The incident left the teen in tears. A passerby recorded the entire incident and it became viral.

Many people came to the boy’s aid by giving him thousands of rupees in cash. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh has promised to bear the expenses of the teenager and his brother’s education while sending him Rs 10,000 as financial assistance.



“I got a call from Congress leader Digvijaya Singh who promised us of better education and sent me Rs 10,000 through our known person Chandrashekhar Raikwar,” Paras told ANI.

Raikwar confirmed on the phone that BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola also gave the boy a bicycle, four pairs of clothes and Rs 2,500 along with the assurance of providing a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Also, Indore Press Club president Arvind Tiwari and others helped him by providing monetary assistance.

“BJP MLA Mahendra Hardia has also asked for the bank account information to help him,” Raikwar said.

Vikas Rao, who made the video of the incident, told ANI, “On July 22, at 5:45 pm, I saw this child was looking disturbed. Before I shot the video, the egg cart was overturned from the pavement on the road.”

“The behaviour of the Municipal Corporation workers was very bad towards the boy. So, I uploaded the video on social media to help the child,” Rao said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Turkey and Greece in war of words of over prayers at Hagia Sophia
Jul 26, 2020 07:07 IST
Personal Agenda: “Home for me is where my song and heart reside,” says Kailash Kher
Jul 26, 2020 07:03 IST
HT Brunch Cover Story: The Kevin Kwan interview
Jul 26, 2020 07:08 IST
The Kissing Booth 2 review: Stretched, overstuffed, but still quite fun
Jul 26, 2020 07:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.