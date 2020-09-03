Sections
Home / India News / Will write to Facebook: BJP MLA after social media platform bans his account

Will write to Facebook: BJP MLA after social media platform bans his account

A Wall Street Journal report published on August 14 alleged that Facebook was going easy on hate speeches by BJP members and triggered a controversy.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 18:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Telangana, T Raja (Twitter/TigerRajaSingh)

Hours after a report in the Wall Street Journal said that Facebook had banned the account of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Telangana, T Raja, the legislator said that the social media platform should ban the accounts of leaders of other parties who give inflammatory speeches.

“I’ve received info that Facebook has removed all pages & accounts in my name. There are many leaders of other parties who give inflammatory speeches. Facebook should also ban their accounts. I’ll write to Facebook for opening of my official account,” Raja Singh said.

A Wall Street Journal report published on August 14 alleged that Facebook was going easy on hate speeches by BJP members and triggered a controversy.

The report cited interviews with unnamed Facebook insiders and claimed the company’s senior India policy executive Ankhi Das intervened in internal content review processes to stop a ban on Raja Singh, whose posts targeted the Muslim community.



Punishing violations by BJP politicians would damage the company’s business prospects, Das is reported to have told staff members.

“We have banned Raja Singh from Facebook for violating our policy prohibiting those that promote or engage in violence and hate from having a presence on our platform. The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to our decision to remove his account,” a Facebook spokesperson said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Tagore no threat to China, why should PUBG be a risk to India, asks Beijing
Sep 03, 2020 17:43 IST
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Sep 03, 2020 16:19 IST
Amid impasse on LAC in Ladakh, India says only way forward through talks
Sep 03, 2020 18:55 IST
Will write to Facebook: BJP MLA after social media platform bans his account
Sep 03, 2020 18:59 IST

latest news

‘CSK incident taught us it can happen to anyone’: Ness Wadia
Sep 03, 2020 18:54 IST
Amid impasse on LAC in Ladakh, India says only way forward through talks
Sep 03, 2020 18:55 IST
Punjab school events: Little cricketers, pilots, doctors go to school
Sep 03, 2020 18:49 IST
Music is all about change and change is the only constant: Sulaiman
Sep 03, 2020 18:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.