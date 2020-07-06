BJP MP alleges car vandalised by workers of Trinamool Congress, party denies claim

File photo of Arjun Singh, Member of Parliament from Barrackpore. (ANI Photo)

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker in West Bengal claimed on Monday that his car was vandalised by the workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Arjun Singh, the Member of Parliament (MP) from Barrackpore, alleged that the incident happened in Halisahar area of North 24 Parganans district on Sunday.

Singh said the incident took place when he had gone to a party worker’s home. “I had gone for a meeting there but as soon as I joined it, supporters of TMC started throwing bricks at my vehicle,” Singh told mediapersons.

Some motorcycles parked outside the home were also vandalised, alleged the MP.

TMC leaders, however, refuted the charge and instead alleged that BJP workers had ransacked one of the offices of their party.

Partha Bhowmick, TMC legislator from Naihati, told the media that Singh was making false allegations to be in the news as his party was losing ground.

No senior police officer could be contacted for comments.