BJP MP Anil Baluni invites Priyanka Gandhi and family for meal: Report

According to sources, the BJP MP invited Priyanka Gandhi for a meal comprising cuisines of Uttarakhand like ‘Manduwe ki roti’, ‘Jhangore ki kheer’, ‘Pahadi raita’ and ‘Bhatt ki churkani’.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 00:23 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi had invited Baluni for tea after he was allocated the bungalow. Sources said the BJP MP, in a letter, thanked the Congress leader for the invite. (File photo)

BJP MP Anil Baluni has invited Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her family for an ‘Uttarakhand meal’ once he shifts into his new house, which was occupied by the Congress leader till recently, sources said on Monday. Baluni has been allocated the 35, Lodhi Estate house in Delhi’s Lutyens’ zone. According to sources, the BJP MP invited Priyanka Gandhi for a meal comprising cuisines of Uttarakhand like ‘Manduwe ki roti’, ‘Jhangore ki kheer’, ‘Pahadi raita’ and ‘Bhatt ki churkani’.

The Congress leader had invited Baluni for tea after he was allocated the bungalow. Sources said the BJP MP, in a letter, thanked the Congress leader for the invite. He, however, expressed his inability to move out as he had recently returned home after being treated for cancer. He said doctors have advised him to stay in isolation at home, they said. The BJP MP from Uttarakhand was diagnosed with cancer last year and had undergone treatment in Mumbai for several months. Baluni, BJP’s national media in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP, has been staying in a government bungalow at Gurudwara Rakabganj Road here.

