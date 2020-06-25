BJP MP Rupa Ganguly demands CBI enquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

BJP MP Rupa Ganguly has also tagged PM Nanendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah in her tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput (PTI Photo/File)

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajya Sabha lawmaker Roopa Ganguly on Thursday backed the demand for a CBI enquiry into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and said it was important to uphold justice.

She also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah in her series of tweets with a hashtag #cbiforsushant.

“We will be answerable to our future generations if we the parents, the colleagues, the friends and the family and the citizen of India fail to uphold justice now. I think an independent CBI investigation is necessary,” Ganguly tweeted.

Rajput’s family members and some political parties have already demanded a CBI probe into his death. The actor was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. The Mumbai police have received the final post-mortem report and the cause of death has been identified as ‘asphyxia due to hanging’.

“What I cannot understand is why such a brilliant inquisitive mind would choose such an alternative without any provocation,” Ganguly tweeted.

Rajput’s death has evoked a sharp debate around nepotism in the Indian film industry blocking entry and rise of young talents, which may sometimes possibly lead to extreme steps.