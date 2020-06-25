Sections
Home / India News / BJP MP Rupa Ganguly demands CBI enquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

BJP MP Rupa Ganguly demands CBI enquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has brought the Bollywood culture into sharp focus.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 22:33 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Kolkata

BJP MP Rupa Ganguly has also tagged PM Nanendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah in her tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput (PTI Photo/File)

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajya Sabha lawmaker Roopa Ganguly on Thursday backed the demand for a CBI enquiry into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and said it was important to uphold justice.

She also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah in her series of tweets with a hashtag #cbiforsushant.

“We will be answerable to our future generations if we the parents, the colleagues, the friends and the family and the citizen of India fail to uphold justice now. I think an independent CBI investigation is necessary,” Ganguly tweeted.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s prayer meet: Bhojpuri actors Akshara Singh, Manoj Tiwari pay tribute



Rajput’s family members and some political parties have already demanded a CBI probe into his death. The actor was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. The Mumbai police have received the final post-mortem report and the cause of death has been identified as ‘asphyxia due to hanging’.



“What I cannot understand is why such a brilliant inquisitive mind would choose such an alternative without any provocation,” Ganguly tweeted.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father confirms actor was looking to get married early 2021

Rajput’s death has evoked a sharp debate around nepotism in the Indian film industry blocking entry and rise of young talents, which may sometimes possibly lead to extreme steps.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

DISAPPEARANCE CASE:Ex-DGP Saini’s anticipatory bail extended till July 6
Jun 25, 2020 23:00 IST
Before they hit the screens
Jun 25, 2020 22:58 IST
After IIT-B, IIT-Delhi to shift all classes online for next semester
Jun 25, 2020 22:57 IST
PM pollution down but ozone levels cross permitted limit during peak lockdown in Dehi-NCR
Jun 25, 2020 22:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.