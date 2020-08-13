BJP MP to table private members bill on organ donation

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi said on Thursday he will introduce a private member’s bill proposing to make it compulsory for adults to be registered as organ donors to promote cadaver donation, though the measure won’t be coercive.

People who don’t wish to donate organs will have the right to get themselves off the donors’ register under the Lok Sabha member’s “Donation and Transplantation of Human Organ Bill, 2020”.

The bill is aimed at reducing deaths that occur because of a shortage of organ donors. It proposes to make it compulsory for all citizens above 18 years of age to be registered as organ donors unless an objection notice has been filed by a person.

“I have come across many people, especially those who are not economically well off, who lost family members because they could not receive an organ donation. There are about 40 odd countries with registers for voluntary donation and we should look at something similar,” Gandhi said.

In the proposed bill, which can only be taken up when Parliament resumes functioning for the monsoon session, Gandhi has pointed out India has a shortage of organ donors and there is a huge gap between demand and supply of organs.

“There is a need for 200,000 kidneys, 50,000 hearts and 50,000 livers for transplantation every year. Lack of strong policies to make organ donation compulsory leads to the death of over 500,000 people every year in India,” he said.

Stressing the voluntary nature of the proposed bill, he said people will have the liberty of taking their names off the register at any given time, and the process and data will be confidential.

Gandhi said the measures proposed in the bill could save between 3.5 and 4.5 million lives annually. Apart from life-saving organs, there is a huge demand for corneas for the visually impaired.

Citing data from the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, Gandhi said organ donation in India is largely from living donors and the rate of organ donation from deceased is very low at 0.8 per million population, as compared to more than 30% in other countries.

According to the Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation, only 22,500 people have registered for organ donation after death since 2010, and the total number of transplantations for all organs by living donors was 27,259, whereas the figure for cadavers was 1,448.

“There will be a need to run an awareness campaign across the country, from the gram panchayat level upwards, so that people who are uninformed or uneducated can understand the idea behind the organ donation register,” Gandhi said.