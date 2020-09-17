BJP MPs seek probe in ‘rights’ violations in Maharashtra, cite Ranaut, naval officer case

Some BJP MPs allege state sponsored violence against the critics of the Maharashtra government. (PTI Photo)

Seeking to corner the Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government in Maharashtra over recent incidents including the roughing up of a retired Navy officer, a group of BJP MPs led by party vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) demanding a probe into the happenings.

In a letter to NHRC chairperson H L Dattu, the BJP MPs have claimed that there have been several violations of rights in Maharashtra since December 2019.

In the letter, also signed by Rajya Sabha MPs Vikas Mahatme and Bhagwat Karad, it is claimed that right to freedom of speech, to life and to equality etc have been breached in Maharashtra during the stated period.

The letter claimed that a man named Hiraman Tiwari was attacked over a social media post by those linked with Shiv Sena in December 2019. The letter also mentions the Palghar incident in which three Hindu seers were killed.

The letter also mentioned that Madan Sharma, a retired Navy officer, was beaten up by 8 to 10 people over a social media post that was critical of the state government.

“Physical attacks on the citizens over their exercise of rights such as freedom of speech to criticise the state government and the public servants ends up in state sponsored violence,” the letter claimed.

The MPs also claimed that there were incidents of complaints being filed against journalists and actor Kangana Ranaut after their vocal criticism of the state government.

“The government suppresses any voice of opposition with the help of state mechanism,” the letter said. “Whereas posting defamatory material against the prime minister or any other persons in opposition are conveniently overlooked due to the discriminatory practices adopted by the Maharashtra State government,” the letter claimed.

Alleging there were incidents of human rights violations in the state including right to life, freedom of speech and right to equality, the BJP MPs asked the NHRC to conduct a probe.

Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant and party spokesperson declined to comment on the offensive mounted by the BJP. “Such things should not be even responded to. No comments,” he said. Rajya Sabha MP and Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut was unavailable for comment despite attempts.