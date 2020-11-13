Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / BJP names new state chiefs, Amit Malviya gets a role in West Bengal. Read full list here

BJP names new state chiefs, Amit Malviya gets a role in West Bengal. Read full list here

Here is the full list of names picked by the BJP for state in-charge role.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 22:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold their party symbols and flags in Gandhinagar. (Reuters/ Representative image)

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday released a list of new state in-charges who will look after operations in election-bound states. The list, released by party president JP Nadda, includes the names of Sambit Patra, Baijayant Panda, CT Ravi, CP Radhakrishnan and Tarun Chugh among several.

An exception has been made by the party in the state of West Bengal, where the existing state chief Kailash Vijayvarghia has been retained in his position. Additionally, party’s IT Cell in-charge Amit Malviya, along with Arvind Menon, has been made the deputy in-charge for parties poll duties.

Here is the full list of names picked by the BJP for state in-charge role:

 

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ladakh border disengagement plan ready, claims Chinese media. Then another spin
Nov 13, 2020 22:48 IST
Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 9 killed in Pak firing
Nov 13, 2020 22:45 IST
41 trains cancelled, 11 short-terminated over farmers’ protest in Punjab
Nov 13, 2020 21:57 IST
Delhi metro services to be available till 10pm on Diwali
Nov 13, 2020 23:12 IST

latest news

Few firecrackers, at least in big markets in Delhi
Nov 13, 2020 23:29 IST
AQI falls marginally, Diwali weekend may be bad
Nov 13, 2020 23:28 IST
Will Diwali again lead to a bad air spike?
Nov 13, 2020 23:27 IST
Govt school kids turn teachers for a day, take ‘happiness classes’
Nov 13, 2020 23:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.