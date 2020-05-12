BJP, Oppn lock horns over PM speech

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hailed Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s address on Tuesday even as the Congress said the country was disappointed speech because it failed to address the woes of millions of migrant workers.

“20 Lakh crore package announced by PM Narendra Modi is biggest package India has ever seen. Aatmanirbharta (self reliance) is the new mantra,” Union minister Prakash Javadekar said. Shahnawaz Hussain, BJP spokesperson said Modi motivated all Indians all to work hard to make India into a global economic power.

But the Congress disagreed.

“Dear PM, What you said today gives the country and the media a HEADLINE. When the “blank page” is filled with “Heartfelt Help of People”, the Nation & Congress Party will respond,” Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

“Dear PM, The mammoth heart breaking human tragedy of migrant workers walking back home needed compassion, care & safe return. India is deeply disappointed by your utter lack of empathy, sensitivity & failure to address the woes of millions of #MigrantWorkers!” he said in another tweet.

Earlier, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi urged the Prime Minister to ensure safe return of lakhs of labourers to their homes and deposit at least Rs 7,500 in their accounts.

He also urged the Prime Minister to announce an economic package for the small and medium industry to ensure their livelihoods.

“Prime Minister ji, I request you to announce steps on the safe return of lakhs of labourer brothers and sisters, who are walking on the streets, to their homes. Along with this, to give support to them in this time of crisis, ensure direct transfer of at least Rs 7,500 to the accounts of all of them,” he tweeted in Hindi minutes before Modi’s address to the nation.

The Trinamool Congress demanded more details of the package and steps for migrant labourers. The party’s Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O’ Brien said, “We saw the wrapping paper but we don’t know what’s inside the package. Because he didn’t announce the details. How will this money be raised, will the government borrow, will it raise taxes? The devil lies in the details of the package, for which we have to wait for one or two more days.”

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav dubbed the speech unfortunate and said the speech should have had addressed the distress of migrant workers.