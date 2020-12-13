BJP president JP Nadda tests positive for Covid-19, self-isolates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda said on Sunday he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and that he has been following all the guidelines for home isolation.

“I got the test done after experiencing the initial symptoms of corona and the report came back positive. My health is fine and I have been following all the guidelines for home isolation on the advice of doctors,” Nadda tweeted in Hindi.

The BJP chief has asked those who have come in contact with him to get tested. “I request everyone who has come in contact with me in the last few days to please isolate yourself and get yourself checked,” Nadda said.

Many political leaders took to Twitter to wish BJP chief a speedy recovery from Covid-19. Chief minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa expressed his best wishes to Nadda. “My best wishes for a speedy recovery and good health of our party President Shri JP Nadda ji,” he tweeted.

“I am confident that you will soon be freed from Covid-19 and will inspire workers with your experience and organisation skills. I am surel you will soon guide the party workers with your foresight and knowledge. I pray to God for your speedy recovery,” Railways minister Piyush Goyal said on Twitter.

Former chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis tweeted: “Wishing you a very speedy recovery Mananeeya Adhyaksh JP Nadda ji.Get well soon ! Maharashtra awaits to welcome you soon.”

Earlier this week, several vehicles in BJP chief’s convoy were damaged in West Bengal as Nadda was travelling to Diamond Harbour to address a public meeting and some of the party’s leaders and workers were injured by stone-throwing protesters who were allegedly carrying the ruling Trinamool Congress’ (TMC’s) flags at Sirakol.

Following the incident, the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has sent a summons to West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and director general of police (DGP) Virendra to appear on December 14. The home ministry is likely to seek an explanation from the two regarding the law-and-order situation in the state and the preventions taken so far against political violence and other crimes.