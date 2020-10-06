BJP president JP Nadda to meet party’s new office bearers

Chaired by Nadda, Tuesday’s meeting will also take stock of the party’s ties with its allies. (PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda will meet the new office bearers of the party on Tuesday.

The meeting, which comes weeks ahead of the three-phase Bihar assembly elections and a clutch of by-polls, is expected to discuss the electoral strategy and also how to strengthen the campaigns such as outreach programmes to address concerns over the recently passed farm laws.

In Bihar, the first list of candidates for the three-phase polls, beginning October 28, is also expected to be announced later in the day.

The office-bearers are likely to discuss the public outcry over the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government’s actions following the alleged gang-rape and subsequent death of a Dalit teenager (19) by four upper caste men in Hathras district.

By-polls for eight constituencies are also slated to be held in UP and the unrest over the criminal incident is expected to cast a shadow on the upcoming by-elections.

The BJP has been blaming the Opposition for stoking unrest over the incident.

Leaders cutting across party lines, who wanted to meet the victim’s family members in Hathras, were also denied access by the UP Police.

An action plan will also be discussed to counter the growing opposition to the farm laws. The non-BJP ruled states are considering options to bypass the laws amid resentment in agrarian states such as Punjab and Haryana.

On Monday, Nadda met the newly appointed national general secretaries.

In September, a new BJP team, which consists of 12 vice-presidents, eight general secretaries, three national joint secretaries and 13 secretaries and 23 spokespersons, was announced.

Tuesday’s meeting will also take stock of the party’s ties with its allies. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has snapped ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre because of the farm laws. While the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has decided to contest the Bihar assembly elections outside the NDA fold, citing ideological differences with the Janata Dal (United).

To be sure, the LJP has asserted that it would continue to support the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.