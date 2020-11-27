BJP promises implementation of Bodo accord, development ahead of BTC polls in Assam

Assam BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass (centre) and finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (second from right) at the BJP manifesto release programme in Kokrajhar on Friday. (Courtesy-Himanta Biswa Sarma/Twitter)

The Bharatiya Janata Party has promised all-round development and peace in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) apart from implementation of the Bodo accord if it wins the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls scheduled next month.

Polling for BTC, which administers the four districts under BTR, will take place on December 7 and December 10 and the BJP is aiming to upset Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), its coalition partner in the State government. BPF has been in power in the council for 17 years since 2003.

Relations between the BJP and the BPF soured after election to BTC, originally scheduled for April this year, was postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic and the BTR areas were placed under the governor’s rule. Both parties are contesting the BTC polls independently.

In a bid to woo voters, BJP released its manifesto for the polls in Kokrajhar on Friday. The programme was attended by BJP state unit chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass, finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, former Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary (who left BPF this month and joined the BJP) and BJP national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP from Assam Dilip Saikia.

“It is our resolve that BJP will come to power in BTC on our own without support from anyone. We have got immense support from the masses wherever we have gone. It clearly shows that the next government in BTC will be formed by our party,” said Sarma.

The manifesto promises to implement the Bodo accord signed in Delhi in January this year in letter and spirit. Sarma said there will be fresh delimitation of seats in BTC, which will increase from 40 at present to 60.

“Apart from the usual reservations on basis of caste and tribes, there will be an additional 10% reservation for economically weaker sections in jobs. Land certificates will be given to those staying on government land for several years,” said Sarma.

He assured that all political murders that took place in BTR in the past 10 years will be probed and the culprits nabbed. The manifesto promised at least 100 km of roads to be constructed in each of the 40 constituencies under the BTC.

Also Read: Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s son seeks blessings to fulfil his father’s last wish

Other promises include a campus for Bodoland University at Udalguri, a medical college in Tamulpur, formation of a separate district of Tamulpur, a government college in each sub-division, a 30-bedded hospital in each of the 40 constituencies and 40 stadiums in the region.

Accusing BPF of large-scale corruption, Sarma said that from now onwards at least 70% of funds allocated to BTC will have to be spent on constructing capital assets. A guideline in that regard will be issued by state government within the next 15 days.

“Records show that BTC was getting nearly Rs 3,000 crore each year as funds from the Centre and state government. If we come to power, we will be able to fulfil all our promises and more with that kind of money,” said Sarma.

Also Read: Assam reports no new Covid-19 deaths, tally rises to 2,12,171

Sarma said that despite getting around Rs 15,000 crore in funds in the past 5 years, there are no roads, schools, hospitals in BTC areas.

“We request voters to ensure BJP comes to power in BTC so that there is peace and all round development. In constituencies where we have not fielded candidates, please ensure defeat of BPF and support Independent candidates backed by our party,” he added.

BJP state chief Dass stressed that the alliance between the two parties won’t continue in the next assembly polls scheduled in March-April next year and the saffron party would contest all 12 assembly seats in BTR alone.