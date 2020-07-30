‘BJP reducing Parliament to…’: TMC after new education policy announcement

The cabinet on Tuesday approved National Education Policy 2020 bringing major reforms in higher education, including a target of 50 per cent Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) by 2035 and provision for multiple entry and exits. (PTI photo)

In a withering attack on the BJP, Trinamool’s Mahua Moitra accused the ruling party of bypassing Parliament by not discussing the “vital” education policy in the House and making a formal declaration on the same.

She questioned the tearing hurry behind the move when the monsoon session was just weeks away.

“BJP reducing Parliament from RubberStamp to NoStamp. How is something as vital as comprehensive new education policy for India not discussed in Parliament before announcing it? If monsoon session in Aug why not wait few more weeks?” the leader posted on Twitter.

The cabinet on Tuesday approved National Education Policy 2020 bringing major reforms in higher education, including a target of 50 per cent Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) by 2035 and provision for multiple entry and exits.

Amit Khare, Higher Education Secretary, said the country has got a new education policy after 34 years.

Congress leader and former HRD minister Shashi Tharoor welcomed the new policy, but questioned the government for not introducing it in Parliament first.

Making board exams easy, reduction of curriculum to core concepts, replacement of 10+2 structure of school curricula with a 5+3+3+4 structure and teaching up to at least class 5 in the mother tongue or a regional language, are among the many school education reforms outlined in the new National Education Policy.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury also accused the Centre of “bypassing Parliament” while announcing the policy.