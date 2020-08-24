BJP refrains from commenting on CWC meet, calls it Congress’ internal matter

At the meeting, which was called to discuss the churning that is taking place with a section of leaders seeking a change in leadership, differences came to fore. (PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday refrained to comment on the developments during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, where differences among senior leaders emerged after one group wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi seeking an overhaul of the party. Several BJP leaders however said that the sparring at the CWC showed the lack of internal democracy within the country’s oldest party.

“Whatever is happening is an internal matter of the Congress party and the BJP would not like to comment on it; however, the statements that are emerging from the CWC prove the pseudo internal democracy in the party,” said BJP spokesperson Sanjay Mayukh.

At the meeting, which was called to discuss the churning that is taking place with a section of leaders seeking a change in leadership, differences came to fore with a section of leaders who support Sonia Gandhi training their guns on the leaders who wrote to her, seeking a complete overhaul of the party. Wayanad MP and former party chief Rahul Gandhi called the letter ill-timed.

Another BJP spokesperson, Tom Vadakkan, who joined the party after quitting the Congress and was considered close to the Gandhi family, said the developments at the CWC indicated that internal strife is now in the public domain. “As a member of the BJP, I would not want to comment about the internal affairs of the Congress party. However, as a former Congressperson, I can say that the mirror has cracked, and it is all out in the public domain.”

A controversy erupted after senior leader Kapil Sibal lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for alleging that some leaders who wrote the letter were acting at the behest of the BJP. Sibal later deleted the tweet and said he was incorrectly informed of the statement.

Vadakkan however said the back and forth was “scripted”.

“These people who were trying to add value to the construction of the party were slandered. What he (Gandhi) basically said was that if you’re not with me, you are with my enemy. However, an attempt is now being made to save face. It could have been handled better; they (Gandhis) could have taken the constructive advice well and thanked them for the honest assessment,” he said.

Vadakkan also said that though the Congress party refers to internal democracy and speaks about holding elections, it is only a ruse. “They talk about elections but they are never fair, there is always backdoor management. Even in the CWC, there are selective appointments. So essentially, it is not an election but a nomination and it is a family enterprise,” he said.