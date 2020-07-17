Sections
Home / India News / BJP refutes Congress’ claim of horse trading in Rajasthan, says audio tapes are fake

Shekhawat said that the voice in the audio tapes was not his and he was ready to face any probe.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 15:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia said the entire series of events was an attempt by chief minister Ashok Gehlot to save his chair. (PTI PHOTO.)

After the Congress revealed audio clips of alleged horse trading in Rajasthan and named Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the BJP on Friday refuted the Congress claims saying the audio tapes were fake.

The day began with Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala holding a press conference in which he said certain audio clips revealed that suspended Congress leader Bhanwarlal Sharma was in talks with two BJP leaders including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to topple the Rajasthan government.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan crisis: Ready for probe, says union minister Shekhawat



Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia hit back saying the Congress was using BJP.



“Today’s events are a black mark on politics in Rajasthan. The chief minister’s residence has become the centre of fake audio tapes and defamation of leaders,” he said.

“The MLAs who are themselves from the Congress party have refuted allegations but the Congress has tried to drag in central leaders without any basis,” he said.

He asked if the government has the numbers, then why these ploys and politics? The SOG and ACB and other agencies are being misused to defame leaders. If they have the guts then why don’t they parade their MLAs? Why not get the entire episode investigated by the CBI?” he said.

He said the entire series of events was an attempt by chief minister Ashok Gehlot to save his chair.

“It’s strange to see someone flashing a victory sign when one’s own house is crumbling. The BJP is being used as a pawn in what is essentially an internal fight of the Congress. They should worry about their own party instead they are making allegations against the BJP and central leaders,” said Poonia.

He also hit out at the state government for being non-existent during the time of the Covid-19 crisis.

“At a time when people are reeling under the growing menace of coronavirus, the government is under lockdown in a resort and playing football. This is unfortunate. The entire government machinery has come to a standstill even as the infection is continually rising,” he said.

Poonia said it is the people of Rajasthan who have lost out and are feeling betrayed by the Congress whom they had voted to power.

