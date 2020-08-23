Sections
Home / India News / BJP rejects report that ex-CJI Gogoi is party CM pick

BJP rejects report that ex-CJI Gogoi is party CM pick

GUWAHATI: The Assam unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has rubbished former chief minister and veteran Congress leader Tarun Gogoi’s claim that former Chief Justice of...

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 23:49 IST

By Utpal Parashar,

GUWAHATI: The Assam unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has rubbished former chief minister and veteran Congress leader Tarun Gogoi’s claim that former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi could be the BJP’s CM candidate for next year’s assembly polls in the northeastern state.

“People utter a lot of meaningless stuff when they grow very old, we would put Gogoi’s statement in that category. I have met many former chief ministers, but no one makes such baseless assertions like Gogoi. There is no iota of truth in what he said,” Assam BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass said.

On Saturday, Tarun Gogoi, 85, who was the chief minister from 2001 to 2016, had told journalists in Guwahati that the former CJI, who took his oath as a nominated Rajya Sabha MP in March this year, could be the BJP’s CM face in 2021.

“I have heard from my sources that Ranjan Gogoi’s name is in the list of BJP’s probable chief minister candidates. I suspect he might be projected as the CM by the party in the next assembly polls,” Tarun Gogoi said.



“BJP is happy with Ranjan Gogoi for the Ayodhya Ram mandir verdict and therefore he was nominated as a Rajya Sabha MP after his retirement. Gogoi could have refused to be a Rajya Sabha MP, but his acceptance shows he is interested in active politics,” he added.

Tarun Gogoi, who represents the Titabar seat in the Assam assembly, said that he would contest next year’s elections, but will not be the Congress’s prospective CM candidate. On Saturday, Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) agreed to form an alliance against the ruling BJP in the 2021 polls.

“There’s nothing to comment on Tarun Gogoi’s utterances. It seems he knows more about our party than those who are in the BJP,” said Assam BJP’s chief spokesperson Rupam Goswami.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Lightning kills three in Uttar Pradesh, CM announces Rs 4 lakh as relief
Aug 24, 2020 01:33 IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray asks people to be careful during festivals
Aug 24, 2020 01:30 IST
19 days on, Mohali DC office employees to resume work today
Aug 24, 2020 01:29 IST
Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu accepts compromise, avoids election
Aug 24, 2020 01:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.