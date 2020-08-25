BJP revokes suspension of MLA seen in viral video dancing with guns

Khanpur MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh was suspended from BJP in June last year after he was seen dancing with two pistols and a carbine in a viral video. (ANI/Twitter))

The Uttarakhand BJP on Monday revoked the suspension of controversial Khanpur MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion from the party 13 months after the action was taken against him when a video purportedly showing him dancing with guns in hand went viral.

The decision was taken by the core committee of the party based on the legislator’s “good conduct” during the last 13 months of his suspension and his repeated apologies to the party leadership, state BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat told reporters after welcoming Champion back into the party fold at his residence.

The party also decided to forgive Jhabreda MLA Deshraj Karnwal, who had been served with a notice for breach of party discipline, after he gave an apology in writing, he said.

The party had been considering taking Champion back and forgiving Karnawal for some time.

Bhagat also said the Khanpur MLA had apologised to him, to the party’s core committee and to the media for his “misconduct” which had led to his suspension from the party in June 2019.

Champion was suspended from the party in June last year, initially for three months, on charges of breach of party discipline for engaging in a public spat with the Jhabreda MLA and challenging him to a wrestling bout at a Roorkee stadium.

When the action was taken against him, he was also facing the charge of abusing an electronic media reporter at Uttarakhand Bhawan in Delhi.

His suspension was extended indefinitely just a month later when a video in which he was purportedly seen dancing with guns in hand to popular Bollywood songs went viral, leaving the party red-faced.

After being welcomed back into the party, Champion said he remained loyal to the BJP even during his suspension period. He also offered an apology before the press for his misconduct which had led to his suspension.

“I was sorry then and I apologise again today with folded hands for what I did. But even during the 13-month period of my suspension, I worked for the policies and programmes of the BJP,” Champion said.

Champion is a fitness enthusiast known for his love for guns.

The party is yet to hear from two other legislators, including Dwarahat MLA Mahesh Negi who has been accused of rape by a woman and Lohaghat MLA Pooran Singh Fartyal who also faces breach of discipline charges.