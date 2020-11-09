BJP rigged UP assembly by-polls alleges Akhilesh, promises ‘proof’ after results

A day before the announcement of the results for by-polls to seven assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of rigging the elections in its favour.

“We have proof, including some videos and will provide details after the results (on Tuesday),” Akhilesh Yadav said at a press conference convened to announce the induction of over half-a-dozen former legislators from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress into the SP.

Akhilesh said that the exit polls for Bihar assembly election results predicting an edge for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led opposition alliance over the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would turn out to be correct and that the tenure of “those who spread hatred” was ending.

Even abroad, those who wanted to rule by dividing the society were ousted by the people, he said, hinting at the outcome of the US presidential elections.

Attacking the BJP government at the Centre and in the state, Akhilesh said: “Some journalists there (in the US) reported that President Trump had lied 22,000 times. If we add up all the lies of the PM and the UP CM then it would exceed one lakh.”

UP BJP vice-president Vijay Bahadur Pathak responded to the allegations by demanding proof.

“He lost patience so soon. Anyway, if he had proof, then why did he not come up with it soon after the elections? Why wait for so many days after the polls? It’s simple — if his party gains, they will give credit to themselves, on losing they would cry foul,” Pathak alleged.

Akhilesh also used the opportunity to hit out at the Centre over demonetisation.

“Those who had no black money suffered the most and those with black money fled the country. The BJP is solely responsible for the country’s derailed economy. Youth, poor, farmers, traders and businesses, all were ruined. Only the BJP benefited (from demonetisation) by winning the UP assembly polls soon afterwards,” said the SP chief.

He also sought to know the status of Purvanchal Expressway.

“The BJP doesn’t make people’s Diwali, it makes people diwala (bankrupt). Where is the Purvanchal Expressway that the CM had promised would be gifted to the people on Diwali?,” he asked.

The prominent BSP leaders who joined the SP include former Chandauli MP Kailash Nath Yadav and former Obra (Sonbhadra) MLA Sunil Kumar Patel. Those from the Congress included former Mirzapur MP Bal Kumar Patel, former Sitapur MP Kaiser Jehan, former Patti (Pratapgarh) MLA Ram Singh Patel, and former Hargaon (Sitapur) MLA Ramesh Rahi. A smaller political party, Sarvashrestha Dal, merged itself with the SP.