Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘BJP rigs polls, be alert in 2022 polls’: Akhilesh Yadav to people

‘BJP rigs polls, be alert in 2022 polls’: Akhilesh Yadav to people

The SP chief’s statement has come in the wake of his party’s poor show in the bypolls to seven assembly seats in the state. The BJP had bagged six seats while the SP won one. He had earlier too accused the BJP of rigging elections.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 19:37 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Lucknow

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference, at party office in Lucknow. (PTI)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the BJP rigs elections and urged people to stay vigilant in the 2022 assembly polls.

He also accused the BJP of not letting free and fair polls happen. The SP chief’s statement has come in the wake of his party’s poor show in the bypolls to seven assembly seats in the state. The BJP had bagged six seats while the SP won one. He had earlier too accused the BJP of rigging elections.

“The party (BJP) uses rigging as its weapon in elections. In 2022, you will have to cast your votes carefully. The victory of the Samajwadi Party is necessary to save democracy,” the former UP CM said addressing a delegation of weavers at the party’s headquarter here. He said the BJP was deliberately harassing weavers and did not want their progress and prosperity. The BJP government has targeted the weavers by scrapping the electricity rate scheme of 2006, he said, promising more facilities to them once his party comes to power in the state. He alleged that in the present regime, not a single unit of extra power was generated in the state.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At Brics, PM Modi calls for holding countries backing terror guilty
Nov 17, 2020 20:33 IST
Effects of Diwali, Durga Puja on Covid outbreak may be visible soon: Govt
Nov 17, 2020 17:53 IST
CBI nabs UP junior engineer who allegedly sexually abused 50 kids
Nov 17, 2020 19:00 IST
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Nov 17, 2020 16:07 IST

latest news

Lalu Prasad stays in bungalow, occupant in guest house; BJP questions ‘irony’
Nov 17, 2020 20:49 IST
Barcelona affected the most by new salary cap in Spain
Nov 17, 2020 20:45 IST
Whenever you think of kickback in defence deal, think of Cong leaders: BJP
Nov 17, 2020 20:39 IST
Amit Shah’s remarks on Gupkar alliance appropriate: BJP
Nov 17, 2020 20:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.