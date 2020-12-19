BJP’s Babul Supriyo says entry shouldn’t be open to all

Sections
“What my top bosses decide is a different thing but I will try my very best with all my might & honesty to ensure that NO #TMC leader who tormented, tortured (both physically & mentally) my grass root level BJP colleagues in Asansol, don’t get an entry in BJP,” union minister Babul Supriyo said in a social media post, without naming anyone.

By Joydeep Thakur, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in the state said TMC rebels may not be welcome in the party, days after several Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs quit the party.

“What my top bosses decide is a different thing but I will try my very best with all my might & honesty to ensure that NO #TMC leader who tormented, tortured (both physically & mentally) my grass root level BJP colleagues in Asansol, don’t get an entry in BJP,” union minister Babul Supriyo said in a social media post, without naming anyone.

Agnimitra Paul, president of BJP Mahila Morcha in the state, too echoed Supriyo but said that the BJP’s top leadership would take the final decision.

Barrackpore MLA, Shilbhadra Datta and Kanthi North legislator Banashree Maiti resigned on Friday, while TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari quit the party on Thursday.

Former minister Shyamaprasad Mukherjee too has announced on Friday that he would leave the party and join the BJP. “Suvendu Adhikari is my leader. I am joining the BJP with him,” Mukherjee said.

However, at Bishnupur in Bankura district, some BJP workers staged a protest and raised slogans against Mukherjee. “...when we came to know that he may join, we have informed the state leadership that the people of Bishnupur are peeved with the news,” said Konai Dutta, a BJP leader.

