Home / India News / BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat dies of Covid-19 complications

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat dies of Covid-19 complications

Abhay Bharadwaj was elected to Rajya Sabha on June 20 this year on BJP’s ticket. He tested positive for Covid-19 on August 31.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 21:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Abhay Bharadwaj with Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani (Image via Twitter)

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat Abhay Bharadwaj died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment for Covid-19 complications. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise, tweeting,

“Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, Shri Abhay Bharadwaj Ji was a distinguished lawyer and remained at the forefront of serving society. It is sad we have lost a bright and insightful mind, passionate about national development. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

 

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said Bharadwaj was an “able leader”.



“Shri Abhay Bharadwaj ji was a nationalist, a legal luminary, committed public servant & an able leader. I am overpowered by emotions on passing away of such a dear friend. He shall be remembered for time immemorial. I pray for the departed soul. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

 

Bharadwaj was hospitalised at Covid hospital on the campus of the government-run Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital in Rajkot. He was undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

