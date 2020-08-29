BJP’s Sakshi Maharaj put into quarantine in Jharkhand for violating rule

While Sakshi Maharaj was returning to Dhanbad in the afternoon, Giridih SDM Prerna Dikshit intercepted him and brought him back to Shanti Ashram to observe home quarantine. (Photo @drsakshimaharaj)

Sakshi Maharaj, BJP member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, was on Saturday sent to 14-day home quarantine in Jharkhand’s Giridih district allegedly for violating Covid-19 guidelines.

The lawmaker arrived in Giridih on Saturday to meet his old-aged ailing mother in Shanti Bhawan Ashram in district’s Makadampur locality.

Giridih deputy commissioner (DC) Rahul Kumar Sinha said that Maharaj was sent to observe 14-day home quarantine in his Shanti Bhawan Ashram as per the state’s Covid-19 guidelines.

“He came from another state without registration, which is a mandatory norm here. There are no other restrictions put on him in the Ashram. If he submits an application for exemption of home quarantine, the administration will consider it,” the DC said.

He added, “The parliamentarian was informed about quarantine rules in advance on Friday.”

However, Maharaj forwarded an application to Jharkhand chief secretary on Saturday evening seeking exemption from home quarantine so that he can participate in Parliament Standing Committee in New Delhi on August 31.

The MP on Saturday morning arrived in Dhanbad by Rajdhani express train and undertook a road journey to reach Giridih.

While he was returning to Dhanbad in the afternoon, Giridih SDM Prerna Dikshit intercepted him and brought him back to Shanti Ashram to observe home quarantine.

“With prior permission, I had come to meet my 97-year-old ill mother living in Shanti Bhawan. I had permission to stay from 10am to 5pm. But on DC’s directive, I set out for Dhanbad at 12.30 pm. Administration put me forcefully in home quarantine,” said Sakshi Maharaj.

“I have to attend the Parliament Standing Committee meeting on August 31. The state government is acting against me under a political vendetta,” the six-time parliamentarian said.

Meanwhile, BJP Giridih district president Mahadev Dubey has charged that the state government has adopted double standards in implementing Disaster Management Act. Tej Pratap had come to meet his father Lalu Prasad without permission but the government didn’t act against him.