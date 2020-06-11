Sections
Home / India News / BJP’s Sambit Patra gets HC protection from coercive action over remarks against former PMs

BJP’s Sambit Patra gets HC protection from coercive action over remarks against former PMs

Sambit Patra’s tweet inviting Congress men to file a complaint against him for accusing former PMs has been mentioned in the complaint.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 23:19 IST

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Raipur

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra is currently undergoing quarantine after discharge from a hospital. (PTI Photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra has been shielded by the Chhattisgarh High Court from any ‘coercive’ action in two cases registered against him in Raipur and Bhilai till the next date of hearing in the case.

HT has a copy of the HC’s Thursday order, which said, “Considering the contention of petitioner that the petitioner is patient of COVID-19 and has been discharged from hospital and is in quarantine for 14 days, it would be expedient to direct that till the next date of hearing, no coercive steps shall be taken against him in police station of Bhilai…”

The HC granted four weeks time to the state to file a counter-affidavit in the case.

For Coronavirus Live Updates



National Students Union of India (NSUI) state president Akash Sharma and Youth Congress president Purna Chandra Padhi had lodged a complaint in Bhilai and Raipur against Patra.



In the FIR, Padhi alleged that on May 10, Patra tweeted unsubstantiated allegations against two former prime ministers-- Jawahar Lal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi—both belonging to the Congress party.

Patra in a tweet had noted that a complaint had been filed against him by some men from the Congress party for calling former prime ministers, Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi, corrupt.

He had further alleged that India’s first prime minister had mismanaged Jammu and Kashmir situation and also accused Rajiv Gandhi of corruption in Bofors gun purchase deal and involvement in 1984 Delhi riots.

Rajiv Gandhi was exonerated of wrongdoing by the Delhi High Court in 2011

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Now, high-footfall markets in Chandigarh want to open on all days
Jun 12, 2020 01:43 IST
‘People, planet, profit’ is PM Modi’s mantra to industry
Jun 12, 2020 01:42 IST
Chandigarh administration to focus on keeping Covid-related death rate low
Jun 12, 2020 01:35 IST
Dow sinks 1,600 points as Covid-19 cases rise in US, deflating optimism
Jun 12, 2020 01:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.