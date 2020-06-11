BJP’s Sambit Patra gets HC protection from coercive action over remarks against former PMs

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra has been shielded by the Chhattisgarh High Court from any ‘coercive’ action in two cases registered against him in Raipur and Bhilai till the next date of hearing in the case.

HT has a copy of the HC’s Thursday order, which said, “Considering the contention of petitioner that the petitioner is patient of COVID-19 and has been discharged from hospital and is in quarantine for 14 days, it would be expedient to direct that till the next date of hearing, no coercive steps shall be taken against him in police station of Bhilai…”

The HC granted four weeks time to the state to file a counter-affidavit in the case.

National Students Union of India (NSUI) state president Akash Sharma and Youth Congress president Purna Chandra Padhi had lodged a complaint in Bhilai and Raipur against Patra.

In the FIR, Padhi alleged that on May 10, Patra tweeted unsubstantiated allegations against two former prime ministers-- Jawahar Lal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi—both belonging to the Congress party.

Patra in a tweet had noted that a complaint had been filed against him by some men from the Congress party for calling former prime ministers, Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi, corrupt.

He had further alleged that India’s first prime minister had mismanaged Jammu and Kashmir situation and also accused Rajiv Gandhi of corruption in Bofors gun purchase deal and involvement in 1984 Delhi riots.

Rajiv Gandhi was exonerated of wrongdoing by the Delhi High Court in 2011