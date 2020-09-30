Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / BJP’s Tejasvi Surya reiterates ‘Bengaluru terror hub’ remark

BJP’s Tejasvi Surya reiterates ‘Bengaluru terror hub’ remark

KPCC President D K Shivakumar had demanded that Surya should be sacked adding his statements were destroying the brand equity of the city known as a technology innovation hub. JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy too had criticised the remarks.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 21:27 IST

By Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

Tejasvi Surya is the newly appointed Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president. (ANI PHOTO.)

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Tejasvi Surya on his maiden visit to Bengaluru after assuming the national post of the party said that he remained committed to his remark that “Bengaluru had become a terror hub”. Surya had made the comments citing the violence in DJ Halli and KG Halli which led to burning down of an MLA’s residence and attack on a police station in which three people died.

“My blood boiled when the violence took place with the Congress giving tacit encouragement to PFI’s thuggish behaviour. The Congress should apolgise for its role,” Surya added. The young BJP leader represents the Bengaluru South constituency in Parliament. His remark that the city had emerged as an epicentre of terrorism had attracted severe criticism from the Congress and JD(S).

KPCC President D K Shivakumar had demanded that Surya should be sacked adding his statements were destroying the brand equity of the city known as a technology innovation hub. JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy too had criticised the remarks.

However, Surya said his demand for a branch of NIA to be established in Bengaluru seems to have created heartburn in Congress as “it will destroy its match fixing with SDPI (the political arm of PFI).” The MP also said Bengaluru was the place which had given him both education and food, with BJP giving him a sense of Asmita (pride). He thanked the party leadership for giving the responsibility “to an ordinary youth who used to tie party flags to poles. This is only possible in BJP, as all other parties function like private limited companies,” he claimed.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Re-opening guidelines out; multiplexes, pools to partially open from Oct 15
Sep 30, 2020 20:46 IST
Home Ministry lets states reopen schools from 15 October. Conditions apply
Sep 30, 2020 21:32 IST
Imran Khan faces pushback over Gilgit-Baltistan move. China ties his hands
Sep 30, 2020 18:02 IST
Amit Shah to chart strategy, stem rumblings in Bengal unit at Delhi meet
Sep 30, 2020 21:35 IST

latest news

Donald Trump questions credibility of India’s Covid-19 tally
Sep 30, 2020 21:41 IST
From Sooryavanshi to Tenet, 8 films that will get a big screen release
Sep 30, 2020 21:40 IST
David Attenborough leads call to invest $500 bn a year to protect nature
Sep 30, 2020 21:34 IST
Amit Shah to chart strategy, stem rumblings in Bengal unit at Delhi meet
Sep 30, 2020 21:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.