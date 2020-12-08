BJP’s Vetrivel Yatra ends, party preps for 2021 Tamil Nadu polls

After making gains in the Hyderabad municipal elections, the BJP is hopeful of a better performance in Tamil Nadu. (Photo @BJP4TamilNadu)

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday concluded its much-publicised Vetrivel Yatra (victorious spear march) with Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan saying that the party’s winning performance in Bihar and Telangana will be repeated in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

“The yatra will wipe out anti-national and anti-Hindu forces in the state like how Lord Murugan defeated demons,” he said speaking in Hindi translated to Tamil by BJP’s former national secretary H Raja. Several times in his speech, Chouhan likened Modi to matinee idol and AIADMK founder leader MG Ramachandran (MGR). BJP usurped MGR for its promotional content of the yatra much to the dismay of its partner, AIADMK.

The yatra, which began on November 6, garnered attention primarily because BJP’s ally All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) denied permission citing Covid-19 guidelines. Also, national leaders like JP Nadda were expected to participate but their plans were foiled for lack of police permission. Defying the government’s order, BJP state president L Murugan led a massive roadshow visiting six abodes of Tamil deity Lord Muruga, across the state. BJP promised to safeguard the interest of Hindus and blamed DMK of insulting Hinduism and Hindu deities. The yatra was partially cancelled due to cyclone Nivar and Buveri.

However, Tamil Nadu BJP leaders are satisfied with their yatra and their next move is twofold - to plunge into election work by strengthening booth level committees as advised by union home minister Amit Shah during his two-day visit to Chennai on November 21. The other immediate plan is to meet farmers across all districts to explain the three new farm bills amidst large scale agitations by farmers in the capital.

“DMK is misleading the farmers to destroy BJP’s image,” said BJP vice-president K S Nagendiran. “They are on the backfoot because of our yatra.”

Analysts say that the yatra invoking sentiments of Tamil Hindus is unlikely to garner support. “Believers of Lord Muruga who have traditionally walked for days on special pilgrimage didn’t pay attention to BJP’s rally,” said independent political researcher Geetha Narayanan. Murugan temples are present in foreign countries such as Singapore and Malaysia where there is a widespread Tamil diaspora.

But after making gains in the Hyderabad municipal elections, the BJP is hopeful of a better performance in Tamil Nadu. “Every election matters to us. You climb up slowly and that is how you win the big elections,” says Khushboo Sundar, who joined the BJP in October after quitting as Congress spokesperson. “We have seen the results in Hyderabad. I’m sure in 2021 the BJP is going to make a huge mark in Tamil Nadu.”

BJP’s national secretary and Tamil Nadu in-charge CT Ravi has repeatedly tried to underscore that the party treated all languages like Tamil, Kannada or Malayalam the same. “Prime Minister Modi quotes Thiruvalluvar in global meetings and brought Chinese President Xi Jinping to Mahabalipuram,” Ravi said.

In the 2016 assembly elections, the BJP tied up with a few parties drawing a blank with a vote share of 2.8%. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP managed one seat but failed to retain it in 2019 but increased its vote share to 3.6% “It is not going to be like the previous elections where even 1,000 votes was a big factor for BJP,” says Ramu Manivanan, head of political science, Madras University.

“BJP will get about 5,000-7,000 votes on their own in every constituency this election with factors like dividing the votes of oppositions, Dalits and bringing votes if actor Rajinikanth joins them,” he said.

The BJP’s ideation for the yatra stemmed after the party lodged complaints against a YouTube channel Karuppar Kootam which ridiculed Kandha Sashti Kavasam, a devotional hymn dedicated to Lord Muruga. Police arrested members who made the video. The BJP has blamed DMK of backing the members but the Dravidian party has denied it.