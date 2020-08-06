BJP sarpanch Sajjad Ahmad shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Quazigund

A barbwire blocks a deserted street in Srinagar on the first anniversary of India’s decision to revoke Article 370 on August 5, 2020. (AP File hoto)

A sarpanch of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) died in South Kashmir’s Qazigund area, in Kulgam district, after being attacked by terrorists.

According to the police, the attack took place on Thursday morning. The sarpanch has been identified as Sajjad Ahmad.

The police said that terrorists fired upon Ahmad outside his residence. He was rushed to the hospital where authorities declared him brought dead.

This was the second attack on a sarpanch by terrorists in the last three days.

Earlier, the terrorists had attacked BJP sarpanch from Akhran in the same district. Sarpanch Arif Ahmad was critically injured in the attack.

Last month, former BJP district president Waseem Bari, his father and brother were killed inside their shop after militants fired on them from close range. Bari had a 10-member police security and all of them were suspended and arrested because they were not with him when he was attacked.

In June, Congress sarpanch Ajay Kumar Pandita was killed outside his house at Lokbhawan in Anantnag district.