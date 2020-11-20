BJP seeks Naveen Natnaik’s resignation after two custodial deaths in Odisha

One of teh two men who died was an anti-social while another was a mechanic at a garage. (Representative Photo/Getty Images)

Odisha’s director general of police on Thursday promised action as per NHRC guidelines hours after two custodial deaths in Sundargarh and Puri district triggered massive protests with people trying to force their way into a police station and the opposition BJP demanding the resignation of chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

DGP Abhay said police were waiting for post-mortem reports in the case of two alleged cases of custodial deaths in Puri and Biramitrapur town in which a 33-year-old and 26-year-old youth died respectively. The police chief said the autopsies were being videographed.

“Necessary action would be taken as per NHRC guidelines,” he said.

In Puri, family members of a Telugu youth named K Ramesh and members of Puri Bar Association staged protest after reports that Ramesh of Baseli Sahi had died in police custody. The family members of the youth had a face-off with police at district headquarters hospital where the post-mortem was being conducted. The members of Puri Bar Association also joined the protest alleging police excesses.

Denying any excesses, Puri’s superintendent of police Akhileswar Singh said they got a tip-off on Wednesday that Ramesh, a known anti-social, was planning to execute a crime. “When a team of police chased to catch him, Ramesh attacked the security forces. There was a scuffle between the police and Ramesh during which he sustained injuries. Some of our officers also got minor injuries. He was taken to the police station and later shifted to hospital after he complained of body pain. He was declared dead by the doctors. We are however treating the death as custodial death,” said Singh.

The SP said the accused was recently released from Talcher jail and several cases were pending against him in Sadar, Sea Beach and Kumbharpada police stations in Puri.

In Biramitrapur town of Sundargarh district, an irate mob tried to storm into Biramitrapur police station on Thursday after a 26-year-old youth named Tariq Salim allegedly died in police custody.

Tariq worked in a garage and was picked up by cops on Wednesday in connection the case of kidnapping of a businessman. However, his health deteriorated and he was admitted to the Kuarmunda Hospital and later shifted to the Rourkela Government Hospital where he died. Following his death, hundreds of locals gheraoed Biramitrapur police station alleging custodial death.

“There were injury marks on Tariq’s body and we suspect he was thrashed inside the police station. We have no idea why police picked Tariq as the officials did not inform us anything,” said a protestor.

Sundergarh SP Sagarika Nath however refuted the allegation of custodial death saying the youth died in hospital after complaining of uneasiness. “On advice of the doctors, we shifted him to RGH where he was declared brought dead,” she said, adding that a DSP ranked officer will conduct a probe and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

The twin custodial deaths gave the opposition ammunition a day ahead of the winter session of the Odisha assembly with leader of opposition Pradipta Naik of the BJP demanding chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s resignation.

“We would take on the government on deteriorating law and order situation in the state. CM Naveen should leave his chair at once, because he seems to have become morally bankrupt.”