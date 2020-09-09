BJP, Sena lock horns over support to actor

After the Mumbai civic body demolished parts of an office owned by actor Kangana Ranaut, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) backed the film star in the midst of a raging political debate on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena said the BJP’s support to Rananut was a conspiracy against Mumbai as well as the state. Sharad Pawar, a leader of Sena ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), said there was no need to take Ranaut seriously.

Devendra Fadnavis, a former chief minister and a BJP leader, termed the Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s action against Ranaut’s office as “state-sponsored terrorism”. “While one cannot support the statement made against Mumbai police or Maharashtra (by Ranaut), one cannot support such action by the government...Until yesterday, this construction was legal. You take action and point to illegalities only because someone spoke about you. Then what about other illegal constructions in the city?” he asked in a video message.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Pawar said he had no information about the legality of the construction in question. “I read about it only in the newspapers. It won’t be appropriate to comment on this without having proper information. Illegal work is not a new thing in Mumbai. However, BMC’s action in the backdrop of the ongoing situation (when Rananut is locked in verbal spat with the Sena) allows people to raise doubts over it. BMC officials have their own rules and may have found it appropriate to take the action,” he said.

“We are giving too much importance to the people making such statements. One must understand the impact of such statements on the people at large,” Pawar added.

The Sena, meanwhile, took on the Union home ministry for providing Y-plus security to actor Ranaut two days ago, calling it an insult to Mumbai and its police. In an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Wednesday, the party alleged that the BJP’s support to the actor looked like a “conspiracy”.

“There is always a danger to Mumbai because those who support disrespect to ‘Mumbadevi’ are sitting in Delhi and in Maharashtra’s assembly…First, defame Mumbai, then weaken it. Make Mumbai completely bankrupt and then, one day, separate it from Maharashtra. It is clearly seen that these steps are being taken again,” the Saamana editorial said.

The Sena mouthpiece added that the Maharashtra unit of BJP should not have supported the ones who referred to the chief minister in a disrespectful manner.

Vivekanand Gupta, an advocate and a BJP leader, said: “BMC cannot demolish any property in view of the Covid-19 situation.” He added that the Bombay high court, on March 26, put a restriction on carrying out demolition drives during lockdown and that the scope of the order was extended till September 30.