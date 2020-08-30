Sections
Home / India News / BJP shuts Jammu office for 10 days after 2 senior leaders test positive for Covid-19

BJP shuts Jammu office for 10 days after 2 senior leaders test positive for Covid-19

The two leaders had returned from Kashmir recently after attending party meetings of national general secretary Ram Madhav, who was on a two-day tour to the Valley.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 22:00 IST

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Hindustan Times Jammu

Ravinder Raina, president of teh Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP said that given the rapid spread of the infection, the party decided to close its headquarters for 10 days. (ANI)

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday shut its headquarters in Jammu’s Trikuta Nagar area for ten days as a precautionary measure after two of its senior leaders tested Covid 19 positive.

“Following Covid-19 protocol we have decided to close our headquarters for 10 days,” said a party spokesman.

The two leaders are the two general secretaries of the party Ashok Koul and Vibodh Gupta.

Earlier in the week, BJP’s Lok Sabha member Jugal Kishore Sharma, his wife and personal secretary had tested positive for Covdi-19.



Koul and Gupta had returned from Kashmir recently after attending party meetings of national general secretary Ram Madhav, who was on a two-day tour to the Valley.

Ravinder Raina, president of the J&K unit of the BJP, had recently recovered from the Covid-19 which he had contracted during his visit to Kashmir following the killing of party leader Waseem Bari, his brother and their father.

Raina said that given the rapid spread of the infection, the party decided to close its headquarters for 10 days.

