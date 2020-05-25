Sections
Home / India News / BJP strategy: Virtual rallies to mark 1 yr of govt

BJP strategy: Virtual rallies to mark 1 yr of govt

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a series of programmes both online and on the ground to mark its first year in office on May 30, said functionaries aware of the details.A...

Updated: May 25, 2020 23:45 IST

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran,

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a series of programmes both online and on the ground to mark its first year in office on May 30, said functionaries aware of the details.

A letter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to the countrymen will also be distributed to about 100 million households by booth-level workers. This distribution will be limited to those areas that are not Covid-19 containment zones. In other places, the letter will be delivered electronically and on social media platforms, the functionaries quoted above said on condition of anonymity.

According to a senior party functionary, party president JP Nadda will inaugurate the anniversary functions with an online address to workers.

“A virtual rally will be organised, as will 1,000 online interactions across the country. This is not the first time that the party is relying on the virtual world to connect with the masses, but now it is being scaled up,” said the functionary on condition of anonymity.



The focus of the rallies and the interactions will be the message of self reliance or Aatmanirbhar Bharat given by PM Modi; the Rs 20 lakh crore financial package announced to revive the economy and the efforts made by the government to contain the spread of the pandemic, the functionary added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Infectious diseases block inaugurated at Srinagar’s SKIMS
May 26, 2020 01:05 IST
Big rejig as 45 police officers transferred in Punjab
May 26, 2020 00:54 IST
Donald Trump threatens to move the GOP convention out of Charlotte due to Covid-19 restrictions
May 26, 2020 00:51 IST
Balachaur granthi’s death murder, not mishap, say SBS Nagar police
May 26, 2020 00:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.