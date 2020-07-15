Sections
Home / India News / BJP to hold meeting today to discuss political situation in Rajasthan

BJP to hold meeting today to discuss political situation in Rajasthan

BJP leaders also held a meeting on Tuesday which was attended by state chief Satish Poonia besides Om Mathur, Gulab Chand Kataria and Rajendra Rathore.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 07:27 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

The meeting will be attended by former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (HT Photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party will hold a meeting on Wednesday in Jaipur over the political situation in the state with the Congress government in the state facing a crisis.

The meeting will be attended by former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

BJP leaders also held a meeting on Tuesday which was attended by state chief Satish Poonia besides Om Mathur, Gulab Chand Kataria and Rajendra Rathore.

The Congress on Tuesday removed Sachin Pilot as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan PCC Chief. Two other ministers loyal to him were also removed from their posts. The simmering differences between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have come out in the open.



(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kohli, Rohit or Dhoni? Rishabh Pant names his favourite batting partner
Jul 15, 2020 07:31 IST
For boxers and shooters, a tale of two restarts
Jul 15, 2020 07:27 IST
Customs question Kerala CM’s ex-secy for over 9 hrs in gold smuggling case
Jul 15, 2020 07:23 IST
BJP to hold meeting today to discuss political situation in Rajasthan
Jul 15, 2020 07:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.