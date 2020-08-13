Sections
Home / India News / BJP to move no-confidence motion in Rajasthan Assembly; Vasundhara Raje says ‘this govt won’t last long’

BJP to move no-confidence motion in Rajasthan Assembly; Vasundhara Raje says ‘this govt won’t last long’

The BJP had called a legislature party meeting in the state Assembly at 9.30 am on Friday. The Congress had recently announced a truce between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 16:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje with senior BJP leader Murlidhar Rao during a meeting of party MLAs, at BJP office in Jaipur on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje said on Thursday that the Ashok Gehlot led Congress government won’t last long.

“This government won’t last long,” she said a day before the special session of Rajasthan Assembly begins, and three days after the Congress announced a truce between Gehlot and the rebel faction led by Sachin Pilot.

Also Read: Ashok Gehlot could call for floor test despite the return of Sachin Pilot camp

Leader of the Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria also echoed similar sentiments. “The break in the Congress will end in some decision,” said Kataria adding that his party will move a no confidence motion in the House tomorrow.

Also Watch: Did Ashok Gehlot win in the end? Sachin Pilot answers | Rajasthan crisis



 



The BJP had called a legislature party meeting in the state Assembly at 9.30 am on Friday.

Gehlot, meanwhile, has been striking conciliatory tone, saying whatever was the “misunderstanding” in the Congress party should be “forgiven and forgotten” for moving forward.

“We have to put all our energies in this fight to save democracy with the spirit of forgive and forget and move forward,” Gehlot tweeted.

The Rajasthan chief minister claimed a “very dangerous” game to undermine the democracy is going on in the country.

The struggle of the Congress is to save democracy under the leadership of the party president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, he said.

Though the party announced the end to month-long crisis three days ago, both Gehlot and Pilot have not met face-to-face.

The political crisis ended after the intervention of top leaders, especially Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who met Pilot earlier this week.

Pilot had openly rebelled against Gehlot last month along with 18 other Congress MLAs. He was then sacked as deputy chief minister and the party’s Rajasthan chief.

Ahead of the Assembly session beginning Friday, the dissidents MLAs have reached Jaipur. The MLAs in the Gehlot camp were on Wednesday flown back to Jaipur from Jaisalmer, where they were together at another hotel.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Malayalam film with just one actor to go on the floors from September 4
Aug 13, 2020 16:14 IST
Gehlot is our leader, have never disputed his leadership: Vishvendra Singh
Aug 13, 2020 16:12 IST
National archery camp to resume on August 25 at ASI, Pune: SAI
Aug 13, 2020 16:11 IST
Ali Fazal revisits childhood memories, thanks late Robin Williams for help
Aug 13, 2020 16:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.