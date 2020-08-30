BJP to observe ‘Seva Saptah’ to mark PM Modi’s 70th birthday on September 17

The theme of the programmes will be ‘seventy’ as the Prime Minister turns 70 this year. (PTI photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will observe ‘Seva Saptah’ from September 14 to September 20 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17.

Party leaders will take various social initiatives across the country to mark the week. All state unit chiefs have been sent circulars with a list of programmes to be carried out during ‘Seva Saptah’.

The theme of the programmes will be ‘seventy’ as the Prime Minister turns 70 this year.

Presentation of artificial limbs and other equipment to 70 differently-abled people in every Mandal of the country, presentation of spectacles to 70 blind people, cleanliness drives in 70 villages of every district and distribution of fruits in 70 hospitals and poor colonies are some of the activities that will be carried out by BJP leaders, the circular said.

The party has also asked leaders to make arrangement for donation of plasma to 70 Covid-19 patients on this occasion. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha led by Poonam Mahajan has been asked to organise at least 70 blood donation camps in big states and at least one donation camp in every district of small states, the circular added.

On the occasion, 70 virtual conferences on ‘Life and Mission of the Prime Minister’ will be organised through webinars.

Seventy slides on aspects of his personal life and work done for the development of the nation will be displayed on social media, as an exhibition to display these cannot be organised amid Covid-19 crisis.

