BJP to mark one-year of Lok Sabha victory, offers 5-day online course in good governance

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-backed think tank, Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC), will offer a five-day online training course on good governance to mark the party’s one year in office on May 30.

Current efforts by the government, whether it is the timing of the Covid-19 lockdown or the use of technology for combating the pandemic and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for self-reliance, are being showcased by the BJP as accomplishments during the year.

The BJP came to power at the Centre for a second term in May 2019 with an unprecedented majority of 303 Lok Sabha members following the General election. Though the party has much to celebrate, such as passing the law to read down Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the ban on triple talaq and the decks being cleared by the Supreme Court for the building a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Covid-19 crisis has put a spanner in the works.

Giving details of the online programme that is open to all, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, national vice president of the BJP and honorary director of PPRC, said the Modi government has offered good governance since it first came to power in 2014, and its emphasis on last-mile delivery, efficient execution of schemes and use of TECHNOLOGY played a key role in its return to power last year.

The course will have bureaucrats, both serving and retired, as resource persons. Health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant are likely to be part of the five-day course.

On its website, PPRC described the course in good governance as one “imbued with public interest that demands exemplary collaborative inputs in the administration”.

PPRC director Sumeet Bhasin said the programme will cover 10 topics, including the historical perspective of good governance, targeted last mile delivery, role of leadership, use of technology, and theory for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat (self reliant India).