Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / BJP to organise nationwide press conferences, chaupals on new farm bills

BJP to organise nationwide press conferences, chaupals on new farm bills

Farmers from different states have been camping at Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Chilla (Delhi-Noida) border points for nearly two weeks now to demand a repeal of the farm laws enacted in September.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 11:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Today is the 16th day of the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s farm laws. (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise press conferences and ‘chaupals’ in all the districts of the country on the new farm bills from Friday. 700 press conferences and 700 ‘chaupals’ will be organised in the coming days, according to news agency ANI.

With thousands of farmers protesting against the Centre’s new agriculture laws staying put at Delhi borders, several routes in the national capital remained off bounds for commuters on Friday.

Farmers from different states have been camping at Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Chilla (Delhi-Noida) border points for nearly two weeks now to demand a repeal of the farm laws enacted in September.

Today is the 16th day of the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s farm laws. After rejecting the Centre’s proposals to make amendments in the recently enacted farm laws, against which the farmers are protesting, the agitating leaders on Thursday said that they would intensify their agitation by blocking railway tracks to put pressure on the government to repeal the three Acts.

Six rounds of talks have taken place between the Centre and farmer leaders regarding the laws.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmers worry these laws will eliminate the safety net of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with mandis that ensure earning.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

MHA summons Bengal DGP, chief secy over law and order situation in state
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
India, Uzbekistan stand together against terrorism, says PM Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Farmer groups from Punjab begin journey to Delhi, police on alert
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘We may be back to normal in 2022’: Bill Gates
by R Sukumar

latest news

Boris Johnson asks UK to prepare for no EU trade deal after Brexit
by Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
MHA summons Bengal DGP, chief secy over law and order situation in state
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Rohit Roy: OTT does not lean towards the quintessential stars or insiders
by Shreya Mukherjee
Ali Fazal slams a food delivery chain for using Mirzapur2 hashtag
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.