Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / BJP to rely on technology to bolster PM Modi’s rallies in poll-bound Bihar

BJP to rely on technology to bolster PM Modi’s rallies in poll-bound Bihar

The PM’s rallies, which are expected to draw large crowds, will be telecast live even in far off places with limited access to media and the internet. About four lakh party workers who have smart phones have been deputed to broadcast the rallies in smaller groups or in select places in villages or towns.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 23:54 IST

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first rally is likely to be a joint address along with Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar. (HT PHOTO.)

To ensure physical distancing norms are not violated during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies in election-bound Bihar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will rely on technology to relay the rallies live across the length and the breadth of the state. Efforts are also underway to devise a strategy to handle the large rush of people who are expected to attend the PM’s rallies, said a person aware of the details.

The PM’s rallies, which are expected to draw large crowds, will be telecast live even in far off places with limited access to media and the internet. About four lakh party workers who have smart phones have been deputed to broadcast the rallies in smaller groups or in select places in villages or towns.

“The idea is to limit the number of people from attending in person, yet allowing them to be connected,” said a person aware of the details. Adherence to protocol of wearing masks, keeping physical distance and use of sanitisers will be strictly adhered to. In all his speeches, including the radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, the PM has been stressing on the need to not let the guard against the coronavirus down; and has been advocating do gaz ki doori or six feet physical distance.

So far, the number and schedule of the PM’s rallies has not been firmed up; but he is expected to address a dozen rallies in the state that goes to polls in three phases, starting from October 28.

According to people aware of the details, the PM’s first rally is likely to be a joint address along with Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
Oct 13, 2020 22:14 IST
iPhone 12 series launched in India, price starts at Rs 69,900: Details here
Oct 14, 2020 00:48 IST
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas
Oct 13, 2020 23:54 IST
IPL 2020: CSK arrest slide with smooth win over Sunrisers
Oct 13, 2020 23:31 IST

latest news

Supreme Court halts 2020 census for now
Oct 14, 2020 02:43 IST
Case against Gurnam Charuni for using derogatory language against PM
Oct 14, 2020 01:59 IST
Nine deaths, 1,081 new infections in Haryana
Oct 14, 2020 01:55 IST
With AQI crossing 300, five Haryana cities fare worse than Delhi
Oct 14, 2020 01:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.