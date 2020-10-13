BJP to rely on technology to bolster PM Modi’s rallies in poll-bound Bihar

To ensure physical distancing norms are not violated during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies in election-bound Bihar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will rely on technology to relay the rallies live across the length and the breadth of the state. Efforts are also underway to devise a strategy to handle the large rush of people who are expected to attend the PM’s rallies, said a person aware of the details.

The PM’s rallies, which are expected to draw large crowds, will be telecast live even in far off places with limited access to media and the internet. About four lakh party workers who have smart phones have been deputed to broadcast the rallies in smaller groups or in select places in villages or towns.

“The idea is to limit the number of people from attending in person, yet allowing them to be connected,” said a person aware of the details. Adherence to protocol of wearing masks, keeping physical distance and use of sanitisers will be strictly adhered to. In all his speeches, including the radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, the PM has been stressing on the need to not let the guard against the coronavirus down; and has been advocating do gaz ki doori or six feet physical distance.

So far, the number and schedule of the PM’s rallies has not been firmed up; but he is expected to address a dozen rallies in the state that goes to polls in three phases, starting from October 28.

According to people aware of the details, the PM’s first rally is likely to be a joint address along with Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar.