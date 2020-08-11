‘BJP tried to topple govt but no one has left’: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday that peace and brotherhood will remain in Congress party. He also attacked the BJP for “trying its best to topple his government”.

“Peace and brotherhood will remain in our party. BJP tried its best to topple the government, but in the end, all our party MLAs are together, not even one has left us,” Gehlot told media before leaving for a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting scheduled later in the day.

He added that the committee formed by Congress president will look into the (dissidents’) grievances and the future road map will be decided according to the decisions taken. “The high command has constituted a three member committee to look into the grievance of them (dissidents). Decisions were taken yesterday and now accordingly the future road map will be decided,” the CM said.

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Gehlot said that over 100 MLAs stayed united despite all efforts of by the BJP to topple the government.

“They (BJP) tried everything from horse trading to threatening but all stood tall.”

He said the BJP had faced defeat and the people, workers and MLAs have shown that their (BJP’s) conspiracy will not succeed. Gehlot accused the saffron party of doing politics in the name of religion, saying the BJP divides and wins polls.

The CLP is meeting in Jaisalmer where the partry MLAs are camping ahead of the crucial Assembly session next week.

It comes a day after Congress president decided to form a three-member committee to look into the ‘grievances of its rebel leaders in Rajasthan following a meeting between Sachin Pilot and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. The revolt was being seen as a threat to Gehlot’s government.

“They have had a frank, open and conclusive discussion. Shri Sachin Pilot has committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan,” Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said in a statement hours after Sachin Pilot’s meeting with Rahul Gandhi.

Later on Monday night, welcoming the decision to form a panel, Pilot said that he was not after any post and thought certain issues had to be raised for the benefit.

The crisis in Rajasthan Congress that had been brewing for nearly a month when Sachin Pilot was sacked as deputy chief minister as well Rajasthan Congress president on July 14, appears to have been diffused after Monday’s development. Sachin Pilot.

Talking to media on Tuesday morning, Ashok Gehlot exuded confidence that his government will complete its full term.

“The Congress is united and the government will run for five years. We have the mandate,” said Gehlot.

“I have told them (MLAs) that I will take care of you all as guardian till I am alive. They have faith on high command and me, which will be maintained,” he added.

Earlier, Gehlot met three independent MLAs - Suresh Tak, Om Prakash Hudla and Khushveer Singh - at his residence.

Tak said they told the chief minister that they were with him.