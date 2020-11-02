BJP tries to gherao police stations in Kolkata to protest alleged murders of party workers

Workers of the Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bengal tried to gherao multiple police stations in Kolkata and in the districts to protest the alleged murders of its members while a 12-hour bandh that the party had called in Kalyani assembly constituency around 50 km north of Kolkata evoked mixed response.

The bandh was called after a man, whom the BJP claimed to be a party worker, was found dead in Nadia.

Top leaders of the BJP have alleged several times in the past that more than 100 party workers have been killed by goons backed by the ruling Trinamool Congress during Mamata Banerjee’s regime. The TMC, however, has rubbished the allegations.

A 32-year-old man Bijoy Shil was found hanging from a tree at Kalyani in Nadia around 50 km north of Kolkata, on Sunday.

While BJP alleged that Shil was an active party worker and was murdered by TMC goons, TMC claimed that Shil was a TMC worker, though not active, and had probably died by suicide.

“Investigation is on. Some political parties are trying to politicize the issue and create problems. The family members, including the deceased’s wife, have told the media that the victim didn’t belong to any party,” said a senior police officer of Nadia district.

In another incident on Sunday, the BJP alleged that a party worker was killed at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district.

Following the alleged killings, BJP decided to gherao multiple police stations in Kolkata and in the adjoining districts. Senior BJP leaders including MPs led the protests at various places.

The BJP which made impressive gains in the 2019 parliamentary election winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal is now eyeing a victory in the 2021 assembly election in the state.